Great Pupkin Dog Costume Contest
Photograph: Courtesy Jasmin Chang
Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest

Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Cheer for all the cute doggos in their Halloween finery during this year's 26th Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest on Saturday, October 26. Held every year by Fort Green Park Users and Pets Society since 1998, the event is held at the bottom of the Prison Ship Martyrs’ Monument stairs, where more than a hundred dogs run around in silly and creative costumes from RBG to hot dogs and more.

The entry fee for participants is $20; dogs and their humans must register before Sunday, October 20th at 10pm. It's free to watch the show with no registration required.

www.fortgreenepups.org/
$20 to participate; free to watch
