Antiquarian Book Fair

  • Things to do, Literary events
  • Park Avenue Armory, Lenox Hill
New York International Antiquarian Book Fair
Photograph: courtesy of New York International Antiquarian Book Fair
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Now in its 62nd year, this festival for book collectors convenes at Park Avenue Armory for a full weekend of first editions, maps, manuscripts and other treasures from literary epochs past from more than 200 exhibitors. The event, which is in person this year, is much anticipated in a time when most of us want to get away from screens and back into print books and ephemera. Some highlights include the first illustrated edition and third overall edition of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; the first U.S. edition of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights; a collection of printed labels from the French perfumery L.T. Piver with original watercolor models; a section of a dress stained with blood from President Abraham Lincoln; several Stephen Sondheim items; and a collection of works by El Pintor created during World War II. We're excited to peruse the booths!

Details

Address:
Park Avenue Armory
643 Park Ave
New York
10065
Cross street:
between 66th and 67th Sts
Contact:
armoryonpark.org
212-616-3930
Transport:
Subway: F to Lexington Ave–63rd St; 6 to 68th St–Hunter College
Price:
$30/day, run of show $45.
Opening hours:
Tue–Thu 1–7:30pm; Fri 1–10pm; Sat, Sun noon–7pm

Dates and times

Buy
