Time Out says

Ardbeg Single Malt Scotch is turning Stone Street into a straight-up circus: on the last Saturday of Feis Isle (the Islay Festival) on June 1, the brand will host Ardbeg Day, complete with jugglers, fortune tellers, games and prize, carnival food (cotton candy, mini hotdogs), swag giveaways and more. Multiple area bars will be participating in the event's activities including Ulysses', Harry's Side Bar, Route 66 and the Dead Rabbit. The event is free to attend but only guests with 'Pre-Register' tickets will receive a drink token upon entry, transferable for featured Ardbeg Dark Circus cocktails as you venture through the experience.