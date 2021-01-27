Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Around The Bend: The Moth Mainstage

Around The Bend: The Moth Mainstage

Around The Bend: The Moth Mainstage
Wednesday January 27 2021
The Moth
Photograph: Laura Partain The Moth
Listen in to stories from Victor Levenstein, Marya Morris, Shaun Leonardo, and others set to music by Dayren Santamaria. You'll hear about "hazardous turns and joyous curves, undiscovered wonders or paths filled with dragons, good vs. evil and love vs. loathe, traveling at great speeds in search of a soft landing, and trusting your gut to guide you through, wherever the road may lead."

Event website: https://themoth.org/events/the-moth-national-mainstage-est-jan2021
