Artmageddon is a new one-day artists and makers festival that takes place on the porches and in the gardens of Ditmas Park in Flatbush, Brooklyn with more than 50 artists and 10 bands showcasing their works and music live (including a closing 4pm concert by Late Cambrian, a Brooklyn Indie Alternative Rock band). There will also be a Children's Art Wall curated by J. Lotus Gallery and a Rock Painting Workshop for all ages in the Newkirk Community Garden led by members of the Oyé Studio artist collective at 11am and at 3:30pm, there will be a juice reception, with a live band, to recognize the amazing work of all of the young artists. Although Artmageddon’s artists will be selling their work, and their musicians asking for suggested donations, this is a totally free event and all are welcome. Artmageddon was originated by Robert Elstein, founder of Beautify Brooklyn, who was inspired by the local porch concert culture in the neighborhood.

“Series like OperationGig! and 5 P.M. Porch Concerts, formed by my amazing neighbors, have provided countless free, public concerts for our community, with world-class musicians participating nearly every day,” he said. "These collectives continue to bring some of the most incredible and exciting local musical talent to our streets.

"The porches in this neighborhood turned out to be the perfect location for distanced concerts during the pandemic,” said OperationGig! founder, Aaron Lisman. "It gave musicians and audiences some light during those long dark days and we don’t want to stop now! Turns out our porches are the perfect location for local concerts, COVID or no COVID!"