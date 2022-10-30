New York
Astroland Park 60th Anniversary Exhibit

  • Things to do
  • Coney Island USA, Coney Island
Astroland Park
Photograph: Anthony Catalano/Flickr
Time Out says

Did you know that Coney Island was once home to a popular space-themed attraction with a giant rocket dubbed Astroland Park?

This year actually marks the 60th anniversary of Astroland Park’s 1962 opening (the attraction closed due to financial reasons back in 2008) and, to mark the occasion, the Coney Island History Project is debuting a new exhibit by Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park exploring the park’s and object’s history.

The free exhibit consists of informational panels that the non-profit organization has installed all throughout Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park in an effort to educate visitors on the subject.

Among the facts you'll learn when exploring: although it debuted on Coney Island in the early 1960s, Astroland Park’s rocket moved around a lot and was even installed on the roof of the then-iconic, now-late restaurant Gregory & Paul’s on the boardwalk. The rocket was eventually donated to the city but, unfortunately, was left unattended and damaged throughout the years. 

In 2014, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park and the Coney Island History Project were able to rescue the rocket and move it back to Coney Island right by the famous Wonder Wheel.

The exhibit is on view now through October 30 during park hours (Noon-10pm on weekdays and noon-11:30pm on weekends through Labor Day).

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Event website:
www.denoswonderwheel.com/
Address:
Coney Island USA
1208 Surf Ave
Brooklyn
11224
Cross street:
at 12th St
Transport:
Subway: D, F, N, Q to Coney Island–Stillwell Ave
Price:
free with park entry
Opening hours:
Noon-10pm on weekdays and noon-11:30pm on weekends through Labor Day

Dates and times

