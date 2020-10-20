Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Atlas Obscura's Halloweek Experiences

Things to do Various locations , Hell's Kitchen Thursday October 22 2020 - Saturday October 31 2020
Atlas Obscura has a week full of Halloween events, from scary spelunking, a tomb-raid talk, a tour of Isabella Swan's home from Twilight, a curiosity art workshop, and more. It all kicks off with a five-part seminar "The Art of Death With Tessa Fontaine" on October 22nd, where you'll explore notions of death and dying around the world, drawing from biology, philosophy, and beyond.

Event website: https://www.atlasobscura.com/halloweek
Price: $7-$15

