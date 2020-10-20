Atlas Obscura's Halloweek Experiences
Atlas Obscura has a week full of Halloween events, from scary spelunking, a tomb-raid talk, a tour of Isabella Swan's home from Twilight, a curiosity art workshop, and more. It all kicks off with a five-part seminar "The Art of Death With Tessa Fontaine" on October 22nd, where you'll explore notions of death and dying around the world, drawing from biology, philosophy, and beyond.
|https://www.atlasobscura.com/halloweek
|Various locations
New York
New York
|$7-$15
