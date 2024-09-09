Subscribe
  1. An everything bagel with scallion cream cheese
    Photograph: New York BagelFest| Bagel at New York BagelFest
  2. Person holding two bagels and a can of beer
    Photograph: New York BagelFest| Bagels and beer
Ask a New Yorker what they like about bagels, and you may get a whole slew of answers. For some, it's the chewiness. Others, the bite of the crust. All in all, New Yorkers wholeheartedly agree that we have the best in the country, hands down. Putting that ethos to the test is New York Bagel Fest.

Celebrating one of New York’s most iconic foods, New York Bagel Fest is rolling into town for its fifth year. Descending onto Citi Field on Saturday, September 28, the festival will gather over 50 of the finest bagel shops from around the world, all to compete for the title of “Best Bagel.” Returning champions, Olmo (New Haven, CT) and Starship Bagel (Dallas, TX), will be in attendance, alongside industry veterans from Utopia Bagels (Queens) to St Viateur Bagel (Montreal). Newcomers vying for the title include Rosenberg’s Bagels (Denver, CO) and Bagelsaurus (Cambridge, MA), both receiving a mention in Food & Wine’s "Best Bagels in America" list. International talents will be making their debut, including Brooklyn Boy Bagels (Sydney, Australia) and Rhodo Bagels (Lisbon, Portugal). Even better? You get to try them with all the lox and schmear you can handle. Just remember to cast your vote before you run into the inevitable carb-induced coma. 

And if you just can't wait for the big day, the festival has a number of events celebrating the mighty bagel, including a DIY bagel-making class and a bagel tour around the city

www.bagelfest.com/
$20-299
10am
