Time Out says

The biggest day in sports is nearly upon us—no, not the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl. And to celebrate the adorable gridiron game, the Best Friends Animal Society is offering fee-waived pet adoptions at their New York City Pet Lifesaving Center (307 W Broadway in Soho) from February 7 through 14. (And for those living outside of New York, the org will also waive fees at their centers in Houston, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Northwest Arkansas and Kanab, Utah, as well as at 150 of Best Friends network partner shelters and rescue groups across the country.)

Along with the adoption opportunities, the Animal Society will also host a Puppy Bowl viewing party on game-day, Sunday, February 11 at 1:45pm, at the dog-friendly coffeehouse Boris and Horton, complete with "pawcuterie boards." Also expect special appearances by official Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner, and Sonny, a Puppy Bowl XX player and an alumnus of the Best Friends Animal Society.