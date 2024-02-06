New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Best Friends Animal Society Puppy Bowl Adoption Event

  • Things to do
Sonny at Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Animal SocietySonny at Best Friends Animal Society
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The animal welfare organization will be waiving pet adoption fees in honor of Puppy Bowl XX, along with hosting a viewing party.

The biggest day in sports is nearly upon us—no, not the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl. And to celebrate the adorable gridiron game, the Best Friends Animal Society is offering fee-waived pet adoptions at their New York City Pet Lifesaving Center (307 W Broadway in Soho) from February 7 through 14. (And for those living outside of New York, the org will also waive fees at their centers in Houston, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Northwest Arkansas and Kanab, Utah, as well as at 150 of Best Friends network partner shelters and rescue groups across the country.)

Along with the adoption opportunities, the Animal Society will also host a Puppy Bowl viewing party on game-day, Sunday, February 11 at 1:45pm, at the dog-friendly coffeehouse Boris and Horton, complete with "pawcuterie boards." Also expect special appearances by official Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner, and Sonny, a Puppy Bowl XX player and an alumnus of the Best Friends Animal Society. 

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
bestfriends.org/
Address:
Price:
$33.85
Opening hours:
1:45pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.