There’s no spookier way to welcome the Halloween season than to visit Blood Manor, the popular 10,000-square-foot haunted house that’s actually deemed too scary for children under 14 years of age.

You'll get to walk through haunted halls, petrifying passageways and rooms like the Crypt ("where no one rests in peace").

According to an official press release, 75% of this year's show is actually entirely new or refreshed—including a new haunted battlefield that honors celebrity photographer Matthew Brady, who was known for his daring Civil War shots and photos of famous people. In the late 19th century, the designated landmark building on Broadway actually housed Brady's studio.

"We hear stories all the time about shrieks of terror late at night, flashes like an old-fashioned camera, shadows across the windows," said owner Jim Lorenzo in an official statement regarding the haunted nature of the destination. "The most unnerving report came from a former employee who said she had a weird interaction with an actor in a Civil War uniform. When she realized none of the actors were dressed in a uniform, she left and never came back!"

Blood Manor is open every weekend and some weekdays through November 5 at 359 Broadway by Franklin Street in downtown Manhattan. You can purchase tickets for a timed entry right here.