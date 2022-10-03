New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Blood Manor

  • Things to do
  • Recommended
Blood Manor
Photograph: Courtesy of Blood Manor
Advertising

Time Out says

There’s no spookier way to welcome the Halloween season than to visit Blood Manor, the popular 10,000-square-foot haunted house that’s actually deemed too scary for children under 14 years of age.

You'll get to walk through haunted halls, petrifying passageways and rooms like the Crypt ("where no one rests in peace").

According to an official press release, 75% of this year's show is actually entirely new or refreshed—including a new haunted battlefield that honors celebrity photographer Matthew Brady, who was known for his daring Civil War shots and photos of famous people. In the late 19th century, the designated landmark building on Broadway actually housed Brady's studio.

"We hear stories all the time about shrieks of terror late at night, flashes like an old-fashioned camera, shadows across the windows," said owner Jim Lorenzo in an official statement regarding the haunted nature of the destination. "The most unnerving report came from a former employee who said she had a weird interaction with an actor in a Civil War uniform. When she realized none of the actors were dressed in a uniform, she left and never came back!"

Blood Manor is open every weekend and some weekdays through November 5 at 359 Broadway by Franklin Street in downtown Manhattan. You can purchase tickets for a timed entry right here.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Event website:
bloodmanor.com
Address:
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.