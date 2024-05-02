Time Out says

A floral oasis has bloomed at Genesis House in the Meatpacking District. Celebrity floral artist Jeff Leatham created BLOOMTANICA, an immersive walk-through experience packed with colorful flowers.

Leatham was inspired by the lush atmosphere of traditional Korean gardens. He employed color-blocking techniques, mirrored elements, and digital installations to create a surreal experience. The designs draw upon hues that capture the rich pinks of Korea’s national flower, mugunghwa, and the striking oranges and yellows of the Jeju Island magma tubes. The exhibition is meant to evoke a sense of harmony, regeneration, and transformation.

Find BLOOMTANICA at Genesis House (40A 10th Ave. in the Meatpacking District). The exhibition is free to visit now through June 9. It's open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11am to 9pm.