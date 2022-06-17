Time Out says

New Yorkers come together for a wild night of drinking at the Bronx Zoo's super-fun adults-only after-hours party Brew at the Zoo.

Adults 21 years old and older will get to experience the iconic destination between 6 and 11pm for one night only. Some exhibits—like the Sea Lions—will stay open all night long while others (World of Reptiles! Madagascar! Grizzly Bears!) will close at 7:30pm.

Make sure to interact with the illuminated playground featuring light-up swings and seesaws and experience the brand-spanking-new Dinosaur Safari walking trail as well.

All throughout the space, expect to sample over 100 varieties of beer, wine and cider, plus a whole lot of food trucks and on-premise cafes. Yes, there will also be a DJ and live music.

Party animals (see what we did there?), unite! This will be a night to remember.