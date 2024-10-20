Subscribe
Brooklyn Reads: Chronicles of DOOM

Honor the legacy of late hip-hop artist MF Doom with a live panel on his new biography Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast.

Christina Izzo
Time Out says

Honor the legacy of hip-hop artist MF Doom during the release of his definitive biography, The Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast, which chronicles the musician's rise in New York and follows his various personas and projects throughout the years.

On Thursday, October 31 at the Brooklyn Museum, poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib will moderate a conversation between the book's author, S.H. Fernando Jr. (also known as SKIZ), illustrator LAmour Supreme and journalist Courtney Brown about MF Doom’s indelible impact on musical culture. A live set from DJ Rob Swift will kick off the program, with a book signing to follow the sit-down.

Details

Event website:
www.brooklynmuseum.org/calendar/event/brooklyn-reads-chronicles-doom-october-2024
Address
Price:
$35
Opening hours:
7–9pm
