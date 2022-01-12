Ice skate your way around the Bryant Park ice rink while listening to top tunes by Britney Spears.

Here's one only-in-New-York activity you likely never knew you needed: ice skating to Britney Spears music. You'll get to scratch that itch tonight at Brrrritney Night with Milk at Bryant Park's Winter Village.

During the one-night-only extravaganza, ice skating drag queen Milk, of RuPaul's Drag Race fame, will be dancing on ice to Spears' top tunes alongside guest performer Cherry Jaymes. After the show, you'll get to migle with Milk.

But that's not all: In addition to the two scheduled performances (one at 7pm and the other at 8:35pm), the night will include skate sessions featuring the pop star's own music.

You'll find us sliding to "Stronger," of course.