It’s obvious that Bryan Ford knows what he’s doing when it comes to bread. His first cookbook, New World Sourdough, centered around how to get the most out of your bread at home. On Tuesday, November 12, Ford will celebrate the release of his second cookbook, Pan y Dulce: The Latin American Baking Book, by chatting with New York Times staff writer Eric Kim at the Museum of Food and Drink in Dumbo.

Pan y Dulce has been in the oven even before New World Sourdough, according to Ford, and will include plenty of bread and sourdough baking techniques along with “the addition of an expansive pastry and dessert section.” The event, which begins at 7pm, will also include a few samples of recipes from the cookbook cooked by Ford. Ticket holders will also be allowed access to MOFAD’s current exhibit “Flavor: The World to Your Brain” for an hour before the conversation between Ford and Kim takes place. You can pick up a copy of Pan y Dulce at the talk or along with snagging tickets here.

