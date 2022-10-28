Time Out says

"Building the Bronx" is a new small exhibit inside the New York Transit Museum's gallery at Grand Central Terminal that explores the history of the Bronx in connection to the transit development. The free installation will stay in place through October.

"The Bronx [...] is the only portion of the city not on an island, the only part physically located on the North American continent and the only borough that allows—some say demands—an article in its title," an official description of the exhibit says. "The distinctiveness of the Bronx’s architecture and neighborhoods is a testament to the people who arrived in two waves of urbanization caused by developing transportation: the steam railroads that connected the area to upstate New York, Connecticut and beyond, and the expansion of the subway."

Visitors will get to browse through artifacts, films, maps and photographs from the museum's archives during operating hours, which are Wednesdays through Fridays from 11:30am to 6pm.

Find the gallery right off the main concourse in the Shuttle Passage, adjacent to the Station Masters' office.