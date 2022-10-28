New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Building the Bronx

  • Things to do
  • New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex, Midtown East
Bronx subway stop
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Time Out says

"Building the Bronx" is a new small exhibit inside the New York Transit Museum's gallery at Grand Central Terminal that explores the history of the Bronx in connection to the transit development. The free installation will stay in place through October.

"The Bronx [...] is the only portion of the city not on an island, the only part physically located on the North American continent and the only borough that allows—some say demands—an article in its title," an official description of the exhibit says. "The distinctiveness of the Bronx’s architecture and neighborhoods is a testament to the people who arrived in two waves of urbanization caused by developing transportation: the steam railroads that connected the area to upstate New York, Connecticut and beyond, and the expansion of the subway."

Visitors will get to browse through artifacts, films, maps and photographs from the museum's archives during operating hours, which are Wednesdays through Fridays from 11:30am to 6pm.

Find the gallery right off the main concourse in the Shuttle Passage, adjacent to the Station Masters' office.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Event website:
www.nytransitmuseum.org/exhibits-collections/exhibits/
Address:
New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex
Grand Central Terminal, E 42nd St
New York
Cross street:
between Lexington and Vanderbilt Aves
Contact:
mta.info
212-878-0106
Transport:
Subway: 42nd St S, 4, 5, 6, 7 to 42nd St–Grand Central
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon–Fri 8am–8pm; Sat, Sun 10am–6pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.