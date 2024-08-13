Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
A postage stamp honoring Lord Byron.
Photograph: Carl H. Pforzheimer Collection of Shelley and His Circle, New York Public Library
  • Things to do

Byron: A Life in Motion at New York Public Library

Explore the extraordinary life of Lord Byron through personal letters, literary manuscripts and more at this new exhibition on the famed scribe.

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Advertising

Time Out says

Explore the extraordinary life of Lord Byronthe famous scribe known for his lengthy narratives Don Juan and Childe Harold's Pilgrimage—at this new exhibition at the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building. Running from September 7 through January 12, the collection of personal letters, literary manuscripts, illustrated biographies, paintings, prints, and even wine bills traces Byron’s movements, from his youth in Aberdeen, to his sudden fame after the publication of Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage, to his death in Greece at the age of 36. 

And his seeming contradictions will be delved into just as much as his storied life, library officials promise. "Byron is a fascinatingly mixed character," said Elizabeth Denlinger, curator of the Carl H. Pforzheimer Collection of Shelley and His Circle at the New York Public Library. "Despite his well-earned reputation as a party boy and misogynist, he was also a committed writer for whom writing wasn’t the most important thing in life; his ultimate commitment, expressed in joining the Greek war for independence, was to the principles of self-determination and liberty."

Details

Event website:
www.nypl.org/events/exhibitions/byron-life-motion
Address
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon, Thu-Sat 10am-6pm; Tue, Wed 10am-8pm; Sun 1pm-5pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.