Canstruction

Things to do, Exhibitions Brookfield Place | Manhattan, NY , Battery Park City Until Monday November 15 2021 Free
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction
Canstruction

This annual cans-for-a-cause competition pits architecture teams against each other to create larger-than-life Pop Art–installations using more than 120,000 cans of nonperishable food, all in the name of ending hunger (every can is donated to City Harvest). Head down to Brookfield Place to see the unveiling of these engineering spectacles, all built overnight after months of planning, and check back to see if your favorite takes home any titles in judges’ categories like Best Use of Labels, Best Meal and Structural Ingenuity. Admission is free, but do your part by bringing the suggested donation of one canned good per person.

Event website: https://bfplny.com/events/canstruction-2018
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Brookfield Place | Manhattan, NY
Address: 230 Vesey St
New York
10281
Cross street: at West St
Transport: Subway: A, C, 1, 2, 3 to Chambers St; E to World Trade Center
Price: Free

Dates And Times
