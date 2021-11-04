Central Park Holiday Lighting
For more than 20 years, the Central Park Conservancy has been draping the Charles A. Dana Center in holiday lights and ringing in the season alongside a hot-cocoa-bearing Santa. Families can listen or open a songbook to join in some holiday carols. Ice carvers from Okamoto Studios will be carving ice on-site and everyone can watch while they much on some cookies and cocoa. It all wraps up with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer.
Details
|Event website:
|http://centralparknyc.org
|Event phone:
|212-310-6675
|Venue name:
|Central Park
|Address:
|
Between 59th and 110th Sts.
New York
10023
|Price:
|Free
Dates And Times
