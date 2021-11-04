For more than 20 years, the Central Park Conservancy has been draping the Charles A. Dana Center in holiday lights and ringing in the season alongside a hot-cocoa-bearing Santa. Families can listen or open a songbook to join in some holiday carols. Ice carvers from Okamoto Studios will be carving ice on-site and everyone can watch while they much on some cookies and cocoa. It all wraps up with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer.