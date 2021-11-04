Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Central Park Holiday Lighting

Things to do Central Park , Central Park Thursday December 2 2021 Free
Photograph: Courtesy Picasa/Central Park

For more than 20 years, the Central Park Conservancy has been draping the Charles A. Dana Center in holiday lights and ringing in the season alongside a hot-cocoa-bearing Santa. Families can listen or open a songbook to join in some holiday carols. Ice carvers from Okamoto Studios will be carving ice on-site and everyone can watch while they much on some cookies and cocoa. It all wraps up with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer.

Event website: http://centralparknyc.org
Event phone: 212-310-6675
Venue name: Central Park
Address: Between 59th and 110th Sts.
New York
10023
Price: Free

