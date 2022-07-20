Time Out says

If you can't ever get to a gallery before usual closing time (mostly, 6pm), you're in luck: the annual Chelsea Gallery Walk is happening this week, when venues in the neighborhood stay open late and allow visitors to browse through the works on display for free.

This Wednesday night from 6pm through 8pm, the Art Dealers Association of America is hosting the event alongside 22 participating art galleries, including Kasmin, Yossi Milo Gallery, Cheim & Read and Jack Shainman Gallery.

The one-night-only event also will also feature special programming. At Nara Roesler, for example, guests will also get to participate in a book party for Abraham Palatnik's new monograph, Enchantment/Experimentation. Other galleries will host receptions with refreshments as well.

It will be a nice night out, whether you are an astute art fan or a more amateur observer.

Find the walk map for the self-guided tour below: