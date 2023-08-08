Time Out says

Chinatown Night Market (橋頭夜市), the monthly summer series of art and food, is back and bigger than ever. This month’s market runs on Friday, August 11, from 8 to 11pm in Forsyth Plaza, at the iconic gateway of the Manhattan Bridge.

New this year, Think!Chinatown has expanded the event's footprint to welcome more vendors, performances and gathering spaces. Featuring over 30 vendors, the night will be packed with tasty eats, live performances and folk art.

The market is meant as "a place for our community to come together, celebrate, and claim safe space in our public realm," event organizers say.

Chinatown Night Market is free to attend, but to help the night market team plan for the crowd, attendees are asked to RSVP on the Think!Chinatown website. Also be sure to check the website for any date changes, as the market's held weather permitting.