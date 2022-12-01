Time Out says

NYC is known for its holiday window displays, but this one takes the seasonal splendor to a whole new level. The windows at The Greene Space at WNYC and WQXR in SoHo will illuminate with "Christmas Mountain," a 21-day multimedia installation inspired by Christmas traditions throughout history. WNYC's Brian Lehrer narrates the adorable tail—er, tale—about a town of mice scurrying to fix their TV signals in time for the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice.

Hand-crafted animatronics, original music and video displays from NYC live arts collective Piehole help to bring the story to life. To create this installation, Piehole brought together the work of over 20 artists from varying disciplines, backgrounds and aesthetics.

This family-friendly installation will kick off with a free opening night celebration on Thursday, December 1, and run through Monday, January 9. New episodes will be available every day through December 21. You can also check out the episodes online anytime during the exhibition. Find the windows at The Green Space (44 Charlton—corner of Charlton and Varick Streets).