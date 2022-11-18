New York
Classic Harbor Line Holiday Cruises

  • Things to do
A spread of food on a Classic Harbor Line cruise.
Photograph: Courtesy of Classic Harbor Line
Cruise around Manhattan on a yacht decked out for the holidays with Classic Harbor Line's themed cruises. The mahogany-trimmed 1920s-style Manhattan II and Northern Lights motor yachts are trimmed in seasonal decor and ready to sail.

Tour offerings include a holiday brunch cruise, a holiday lights tour, a holiday jazz cruise with a live band, and a carols cruise with traditional hymns. Prices range from $106-$148/adult, depending on the tour option.

No matter which cruise you pick, you'll be treated to spectacular skyline views within the glass observatory of the yachts. Don't worry, the boats are heated, so you can enjoy the view without the chill. If you want to brave the winter air, guests are welcome to venture to the open bow for truly sweeping city views. 

Each group gets their own elegant table where you can enjoy the cruise with your loved ones and take plenty of photos. A mug of hot chocolate is included with each ticket, spiked if desired, with additional beverages available for purchase.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
sail-nyc.com/public-events/
Address:
Price:
$106-$148/adult
