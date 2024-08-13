These days, the word “environment” and “optimism” don’t naturally go together, but the Climate Science Fair is trying to change that. Taking over the High Line September 21-23 to align with Climate Week, the interactive outdoor exhibit and public programming "showcases passionate problem solvers and collaborative thinkers from across the Emerson Collective community."

The free, open-to-the-public event focuses on four main concepts: Energy, food, home and nature. These pillars represent the foundational elements essential for building a sustainable and resilient future. The fair has an inspiring mission. It aims to convert visitors into informed science citizens, teaching how New Yorkers can do their part in advancing climate action.

Activities include workshops about whale sounds, safer batteries, fabric sustainability, fresh water, recycling and more. Activities run 10am-7pm daily.