Lighting of the Coney Island Parachute Jump, June 2013
Lighting of the Coney Island Parachute Jump, June 2013
Coney Island Fourth of July Fireworks

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
The Coney Island July 4 Fireworks Spectacular will be on Thursday, July 4 at 9:45pm at Steeplechase Park. 

Plus, if you want more fireworks fun, head down to Coney Island Beach on Fridays all summer to catch a spectacular fireworks display. Grab a frank and get yourself a comfortable spot on the boardwalk to celebrate the end of the work-week every week.

Friday Night Fireworks run through Labor Day. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:45pm and launch from the beach at West 12th Street, providing a breathtaking backdrop to the iconic boardwalk and amusement parks.

www.allianceforconeyisland.org/
free
