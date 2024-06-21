The Coney Island July 4 Fireworks Spectacular will be on Thursday, July 4 at 9:45pm at Steeplechase Park.

Plus, if you want more fireworks fun, head down to Coney Island Beach on Fridays all summer to catch a spectacular fireworks display. Grab a frank and get yourself a comfortable spot on the boardwalk to celebrate the end of the work-week every week.

Friday Night Fireworks run through Labor Day. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:45pm and launch from the beach at West 12th Street, providing a breathtaking backdrop to the iconic boardwalk and amusement parks.