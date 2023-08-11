Time Out says

Watch NYC's savviest sand artists compete in the 31st annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Competition, where talented sculptors—and amateurs of all ages—will vie for cash prizes. If it's anything like previous years, expect stunning sand art that you'll have to see to believe.

The 2023 competition is on Saturday, August 12, from noon-4pm at Coney Island’s Riegelmann Boardwalk at W. 12th Street. It’s free and open to the public to participate. Cheer on the participants as they compete to win a cash prize of $250 in the following categories: Family, Individual Adult, Adult Group, and People’s Choice. If you want to participate, get to the Boardwalk at 11am to register onsite.