Dancing for Democracy
At Somethin’ Else Bar inside Dekalb Market Hall, you’ll find an Election Day viewing-slash-dance party with live DJS and real-time election results.

Christina Izzo
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, November 5 is going to be a doozy for every American. So let’s get through Election Day 2024 together by dancing and drinking for democracy!

At Somethin’ Else Bar inside Brooklyn's Dekalb Market Hall starting at 7pm, you’ll find an Election Day viewing-slash-dance party complete with sounds by DJ Misbehaviour, Money Mike and Raw Q, as well as plenty of closed-captioned TVs showing real-time election results. Best of all, the whole shindig is free! Much better than celebrating solo in your living room, no?

Details

www.eventbrite.com/e/dancing-for-democracy-election-day-viewing-party-tickets-1063881089979?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawGPpBlleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHWbYPIu5Pi-GUoXc0VoEdryYpWTakWr5GdvoAkedbzPqznrIejarHk-nwA_aem_AmOwhftpYRkiy9HcU8jFrQ
Free
7pm–11:30pm
