Diwali events with The Culture Tree

Diwali is a major festival celebrated in South Asia by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. This festival of lights symbolizes of the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. Local organization The Culture Tree will host several events for kids and families to celebrate:

November 1: NYPL (53rd St)

November 1: Children's Museum Of Manhattan

November 1: South Street Seaport Museum

November 2: Ganesh Temple SOHO

November 5: NYPL - Riverside

November 7: Brooklyn Children's Museum



More details here.