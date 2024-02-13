Time Out says

After you're done working "9 to 5," grab your cowboy boots and hat and get down to Mable's Smokehouse in Williamsburg for its annual Dolly Parton Look-Alike Contest. This raucous and wild tribute to Dolly pits competitors against one another for three rounds of competition. Though the exact categories are kept secret until the contest date, competitors can typically count on an interview portion where they can share why they love Dolly and unveil their full outfit.

In past year, contestants have dressed up in Dolly's outfits from "Steel Magnolias," "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," her Playboy cover and many more. Even if you're not competing, gussy up in your most country glitz outfit for this popular event on Friday, February 23. Last year's event sold out, so be sure to get your tickets well in advance.

If you want to compete, send an email to events@mablessmokehouse.com; it's free to enter.