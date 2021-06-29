Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in New York City, is throwing an exclusive 4th of July Celebration that'll give unparalleled views of the Macy's, Coney Island and Jersey City fireworks shows from 7pm to midnight. Tickets will give you private access to Edge’s indoor and outdoor viewing areas with its thrilling glass-floor, angled glass walls, and skyline steps, and include three drinks with champagne available for guests 21 years and older, as well as unlimited popcorn, and a personalized photo book to memorialize the occasion. There will also be a performance by a string quartet featuring MET Orchestra members Sarah Vonsattel, Garrett Fischbach, Shmuel Katz, and Julia Bruskin.