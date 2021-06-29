Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Edge 4th of July Celebration

Edge 4th of July Celebration

Photograph: Courtesy Related
Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in New York City, is throwing an exclusive 4th of July Celebration that'll give unparalleled views of the Macy's, Coney Island and Jersey City fireworks shows from 7pm to midnight. Tickets will give you private access to Edge’s indoor and outdoor viewing areas with its thrilling glass-floor, angled glass walls, and skyline steps, and include three drinks with champagne available for guests 21 years and older, as well as unlimited popcorn, and a personalized photo book to memorialize the occasion. There will also be a performance by a string quartet featuring MET Orchestra members Sarah Vonsattel, Garrett Fischbach, Shmuel Katz, and Julia Bruskin.

Venue name: Edge Observation Deck
Venue website: www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/discover/edge
Address: 30 Hudson Yards
New York
10001
Price: $250 per person

