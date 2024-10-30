Subscribe
Election Day Art and Play
Election Day Art and Play
Election Day Art and Play

The Battery Park City Authority is hosting an afternoon of kid-friendly art projects, activities and games themed around voting and responsible citizenship.
Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Time Out says

The 2024 U.S. election isn’t just for adult Americans—it’s for the youngins, too. And on Tuesday, November 5, the Battery Park City Authority is hosting an afternoon of free kid-friendly art projects, activities and games themed around voting and responsible citizenship.

Kids between the ages of three and twelve are welcome to come to Rockefeller Park House to learn all about civic responsibility. They can even practice casting their vote for their favorite animal! Check the event page to find which hours will offer activities for your kiddo's age group.

www.eventbrite.com/e/election-day-art-play-tickets-981973157147
Free
2:30pm-4pm
