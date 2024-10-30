Election Day Watch Party at Balcon Salon

What better way to offset the stress of Election Night 2024 than with free pizza, drag performances and plenty of boozy drinks? Hell’s Kitchen nightclub Balcon Salon is hosting a no-cover presidential election watch party on Tuesday, November 5 starting at 7pm, allowing guests to enjoy all of the political commentary and real-time election results over potent cocktails and some good ol’ New York slices.

“Why face this intense night alone at home when you can be with your community knowing that you’re never alone!” organizers say.