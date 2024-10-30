Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Balcon Salon
Photograph: Courtesy Balcon SalonBalcon Salon
  • Things to do

Election Day Watch Party at Balcon Salon

What better way to offset the stress of Election Night 2024 than with free pizza, drag performances and plenty of boozy drinks?

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Advertising

Time Out says

What better way to offset the stress of Election Night 2024 than with free pizza, drag performances and plenty of boozy drinks? Hell’s Kitchen nightclub Balcon Salon is hosting a no-cover presidential election watch party on Tuesday, November 5 starting at 7pm, allowing guests to enjoy all of the political commentary and real-time election results over potent cocktails and some good ol’ New York slices.

“Why face this intense night alone at home when you can be with your community knowing that you’re never alone!” organizers say.

Details

Event website:
www.balcon.salon/
Address
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.