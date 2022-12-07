New York
ElfCon

  • Things to do
People dressed up as elves as part of ElfCon.
Photograph: By G. Ronald Lopez/Digipixsagain.us
If SantaCon is a little too raucous for you, ElfCon has got you covered. This family-friendly hot cocoa crawl is made even sweeter by the fact that proceeds go to charity. 

On Sunday, December 10, kids and their families are invited to roam NYC in elf costumes as part of this fun event. Meet up to find the Chief Elf, then head with your fellow elves to participating cocoa locations. The start location will be announced closer to the event date.

Those who donate online will be eligible for a special Elf Passport to be stamped at each cocoa location, leading up to a special prize. Proceeds will go to The Trevor Project and the Making Headway Foundation. Get tickets here.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
elfcon.org/
Address:
Price:
$10
