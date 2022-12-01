Time Out says

If Santa's sleigh gets stuck on a rooftop, don't worry: FDNY will be there to help.

The fire department will show off their skills on Sunday, December 4 when they bring a ladder truck to bravely rescue Santa from the roof of the New York City Fire Museum. The rescue happens at 12pm sharp, so be sure you're on time.

Once safely inside the museum, Santa will pose for photos and hear gift requests from kids of all ages.

The rescue is free to watch; it's $15/person to enter the museum and visit with Santa (get tickets here). Proceeds from the event support the museum's fire safety education program designed to teach children how to prevent fires within the home and how to stay safe and escape should one occur.

If you've never been to The New York City Fire Museum, it's worth checking out. The venue, the official museum of the FDNY, is located in a 1904 firehouse at 278 Spring Street.

While you're at the museum, don't miss the exhibit "Firehouse: The Photography of Jill Freedman," which documents firefighters in the Bronx and Harlem during the 1970s.