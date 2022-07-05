New York
FIAF's Bastille Day Celebration

  • Things to do
Bastille Day in NYC
Photograph: Filip Wolak
Time Out says

Celebrate Bastille Day with an epic celebration of all things French. They'll be food, wine, music, culture and, of course, champagne!

We hope that you are prepared to loudly sing La Marseillaise while raising a glass of champagne—it’s Bastille Day! On July 10, The French Institute: Alliance Française has a full slate of events to celebrate, including live music and dance performances, wine and champagne tastings, a sneak preview screening of Azuro, fun activities in French for kids and adults, a chance to win a dream getaway to France’s Occitanie region and other exciting prizes, and more than 40 booths showcasing the best of French food and Francophone culture.

This year, the party will be held on Madison Avenue, 59th to 63rd Streets, after hosting the party on 60th Street for more than 20 years.

See the full line-up right here.

Details

Event website:
fiaf.org/event/2022-07-bastille-day/
Address:
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
noon to 5pm
