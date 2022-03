Looking for something different for this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations – or just want to double your fun? Hit the road and visit these locations in easy reach of NYC

Going all out when celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in NYC—we’re talking a rip-roaring, booze-fueled celebration of Irish culture and all things green—is not for the faint of heart. So if you’re looking for a quieter option than Gotham, albeit one that’s still fun and festive, there are several worthy options all easily reachable from the city. As a bonus, you’ll be surrounded by fewer tourists and visitors, and instead will be celebrating with a crowd full of locals, meaning you’ll be far more likely to make some new friends while hoisting a pint or three.

