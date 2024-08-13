Subscribe
American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog
American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog
Furry Friday at Museum of the Dog

Travel back in time with your favorite furry friend at a 1980s-themed, after-hours party at the AKC Museum of the Dog, with dog shows, graffiti art and more.

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Time Out says

Travel back in time with your favorite furry friend at a 1980s-themed, after-hours party at the AKC Museum of the Dog (101 Park Avenue). On Friday, August 16 from 6pm to 8pm, the museum will host Furry Friday – Totally Tubular, a nostalgia-fueled celebration where you and Fido can dress up in your favorite ‘80s attire. Think acid wash jeans, a neon color palette, and side ponytails galorestream dog shows from the era and craft your own graffiti art, all while listening to the decade’s most righteous hits. Tickets are $20 for humans and $5 for dogs, so snag them here for your whole paws-se.

museumofthedog.org/
$20 for humans; $5 for dogs
6–8pm
