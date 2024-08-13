Furry Friday at Museum of the Dog

Travel back in time with your favorite furry friend at a 1980s-themed, after-hours party at the AKC Museum of the Dog (101 Park Avenue). On Friday, August 16 from 6pm to 8pm, the museum will host Furry Friday – Totally Tubular, a nostalgia-fueled celebration where you and Fido can dress up in your favorite ‘80s attire. Think acid wash jeans, a neon color palette, and side ponytails galore–stream dog shows from the era and craft your own graffiti art, all while listening to the decade’s most righteous hits. Tickets are $20 for humans and $5 for dogs, so snag them here for your whole paws-se.