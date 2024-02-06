New York
Timeout

Galentine's Day Paint & Sip

  • Things to do
BK Backyard Bar
Grab the gals for this Galentine's Day celebration hosted by Art Fun Studio at BK Backyard Bar, complete with cocktails, creativity, and sweet goodies.

Grab your gaggle of gals for a fun-filled Galentine’s Day celebration hosted by Art Fun Studio at Brooklyn’s BK Backyard Bar. After walking through the bloom-filled “Tunnel of Love” (the bar has partnered with Greg’s Roses for Valentine’s season from February 9th through the 14th), you’ll get to enjoy a two-hour happy hour from 5pm to 7pm before the painting kicks off at 7:30pm on February 13.

The night’s subject is that romantic French icon, the Eiffel Tower, and frankly we think a cocktail (or three) helps get those creative juices flowing. Your ticket includes everything you’ll need to tap into your inner artist, including paints, brushes, a canvas, and your drink of choice. After you get your Bob Ross on, you can pick up flowers, chocolates, teddy bears, and more from Greg’s Roses to spoil yourself with or treat your gal pals to this year. 

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

