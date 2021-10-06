Green-Wood Historic Trolley Tours
Learn about the lives of Green-Wood Cemetery’s permanent residents on this trek, which rotates among three routes (so check the schedule ahead of time if you’re set on seeing a specific tombstone). All tours include a look at the cemetery’s historic chapel and Battle Hill, where George Washington led the Continental Army in the Battle of Brooklyn in 1776.
Details
|Event phone:
|718-768-7300
|Venue name:
|Green-Wood Cemetery
|Address:
|
500 25th St
Brooklyn
11232
|Cross street:
|at Fifth Ave
|Transport:
|Subway: R to 25th St
|Price:
|$25, Green-Wood Historic Fund and Brooklyn Historical Society members $20
Dates And Times
-
- Green-Wood Cemetery $25, Green-Wood Historic Fund and Brooklyn Historical Society members $20 Book online
-
-
-
