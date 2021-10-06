Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Green-Wood Historic Trolley Tours

Green-Wood Historic Trolley Tours

Things to do, Walks and tours Green-Wood Cemetery , Greenwood Saturday October 9 2021 - Saturday December 18 2021
Recommended
Green-wood cemetery trolley tour
Photograph: courtesy Green-wood Cemetery
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Learn about the lives of Green-Wood Cemetery’s permanent residents on this trek, which rotates among three routes (so check the schedule ahead of time if you’re set on seeing a specific tombstone). All tours include a look at the cemetery’s historic chapel and Battle Hill, where George Washington led the Continental Army in the Battle of Brooklyn in 1776.

Posted:

Details
Event phone: 718-768-7300
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Green-Wood Cemetery
Address: 500 25th St
Brooklyn
11232
Cross street: at Fifth Ave
Transport: Subway: R to 25th St
Price: $25, Green-Wood Historic Fund and Brooklyn Historical Society members $20

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers