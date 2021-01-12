Greenwich Village Valentines Day Poetry Tour by Kornblit Tours
Stroll through Greenwich Village and stop in front of the homes of famous poets and hear their love poems read aloud on this tour. Poets include ee cummings, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Mark Twain, and Bob Dylan. You can even try your hand at writing a love poem for your Valentine and read it aloud on our tour (if you dare). The tour ends with an optional Italian lunch in the neighborhood.
Details
|Venue name:
|Washington Square Park
|Venue website:
|nycgovparks.org/parks/washingtonsquarepark
|Address:
|
W 4th St to Waverly Pl between MacDougal St and University Pl
New York
10012
|Transport:
|Subway: A, C, E, B, D, F, M to W 4th St; N, R to 8th St–NYU
|Price:
|$40