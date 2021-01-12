Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Greenwich Village Valentines Day Poetry Tour by Kornblit Tours

Greenwich Village Valentines Day Poetry Tour by Kornblit Tours

Things to do Washington Square Park , Greenwich Village Sunday February 14 2021
Washington Square Park Greenwich Village
Photograph: Shutterstock
Stroll through Greenwich Village and stop in front of the homes of famous poets and hear their love poems read aloud on this tour. Poets include ee cummings, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Mark Twain, and Bob Dylan. You can even try your hand at writing a love poem for your Valentine and read it aloud on our tour (if you dare). The tour ends with an optional Italian lunch in the neighborhood.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Washington Square Park
Venue website: nycgovparks.org/parks/washingtonsquarepark
Address: W 4th St to Waverly Pl between MacDougal St and University Pl
New York
10012
Transport: Subway: A, C, E, B, D, F, M to W 4th St; N, R to 8th St–NYU
Price: $40

Dates And Times
