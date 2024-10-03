The Greenwood Park Beer Garden (555 Seventh Ave. in Brooklyn) has transformed into Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch with plenty of family-friendly fun through All Hallows Eve. Pick from a massive selection of pumpkins, fancy gourds and festive Halloween decor, from corn stalks to fall mums.

Autumn-loving kids and adults alike can participate in pumpkin painting, pose in Instagram-ready photo set-ups, wander through a hay maze and, if they've got a family pooch at home, get their furry friend all dressed up and enter them into the fan-favorite dog costume parade on October 12 at 1pm.