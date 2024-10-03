Subscribe
Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch
Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch

The Greenwood Park Beer Garden has transformed into a massive pumpkin patch attraction, with 1,000-plus gourds and festive activities.

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Time Out says

The Greenwood Park Beer Garden (555 Seventh Ave. in Brooklyn) has transformed into Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch with plenty of family-friendly fun through All Hallows Eve. Pick from a massive selection of pumpkins, fancy gourds and festive Halloween decor, from corn stalks to fall mums. 

Autumn-loving kids and adults alike can participate in pumpkin painting, pose in Instagram-ready photo set-ups, wander through a hay maze and, if they've got a family pooch at home, get their furry friend all dressed up and enter them into the fan-favorite dog costume parade on October 12 at 1pm. 

Details

Event website:
gregstrees.com/gregs-pumpkin-patch/
Address
Price:
Free
