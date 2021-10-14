Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Halloween Extravaganza and Procession of the Ghouls

Halloween Extravaganza and Procession of the Ghouls

Things to do, Film events Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine , Morningside Heights Friday October 29 2021
Halloween Extravaganza and Procession of the Ghouls
Photograph: courtesy Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Take in a screening of the classic silent film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, accompanied by creepy tunes played on the cathedral’s great organ byTimothy Brumfield. The nightmare’s not over once the credits roll—the movie is followed by Ralph Lee and the Mettawee River Theatre Company’s annual Procession of the Ghouls, in which demons and witches infiltrate the church in a ghostly parade down the aisles, stopping to stare and interact with audience members.

The Cathedral’s famous Crypt Crawls into the rarely-seen depths of the spectacular Gothic building, will also return both in person and online for 2021, with tours planned for Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30. Also on Saturday, the Cathedral will partner with the West 111th Street Block Association to host trick or treating and children’s activities outside on the Cathedral grounds.

Event phone: 212-316-7490
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine
Address: 1047 Amsterdam Ave
New York
10025
Cross street: at 112th St
Transport: Subway: 1 to 110th St–Cathedral Pkwy
Price: $40

