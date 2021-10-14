Take in a screening of the classic silent film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, accompanied by creepy tunes played on the cathedral’s great organ byTimothy Brumfield. The nightmare’s not over once the credits roll—the movie is followed by Ralph Lee and the Mettawee River Theatre Company’s annual Procession of the Ghouls, in which demons and witches infiltrate the church in a ghostly parade down the aisles, stopping to stare and interact with audience members.

The Cathedral’s famous Crypt Crawls into the rarely-seen depths of the spectacular Gothic building, will also return both in person and online for 2021, with tours planned for Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30. Also on Saturday, the Cathedral will partner with the West 111th Street Block Association to host trick or treating and children’s activities outside on the Cathedral grounds.