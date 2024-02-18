New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Harlem Globetrotters

  • Things to do, Sport events
  • Barclays Center, Prospect Heights
  • Recommended
Globetrotters
Photograph: Shutterstock
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Watch the Harlem Globetrotters show off their b-ballin’ skills at the New York stop of their just-announced 2024 world tour.

You’ll be mesmerized as the basketball wizards shoot from midcourt, spin balls on their fingers and go head-to-head for two epic games, which are bound to keep you on the edge of your seat. Make sure to stick around until the very end to snag an autograph, photo and high-five session from your favorite players, plus you can add a legendary Marques Haynes bobblehead to your collection.

Snag tickets to the February 18 game against the Washington Generals right here.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Address:
Barclays Center
620 Atlantic Ave
Brooklyn
11217
Cross street:
at Flatbush Ave
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Subway: B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5 to Atlantic Ave–Barclays Ctr

Dates and times

12:00 AMWatch the Harlem Globetrotters deliver incredible feats of athleticism at Barclays CenterBarclays Center
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.