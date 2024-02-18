Time Out says

Watch the Harlem Globetrotters show off their b-ballin’ skills at the New York stop of their just-announced 2024 world tour.

You’ll be mesmerized as the basketball wizards shoot from midcourt, spin balls on their fingers and go head-to-head for two epic games, which are bound to keep you on the edge of your seat. Make sure to stick around until the very end to snag an autograph, photo and high-five session from your favorite players, plus you can add a legendary Marques Haynes bobblehead to your collection.

Snag tickets to the February 18 game against the Washington Generals right here.