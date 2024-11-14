This annual event heralds the start of the holiday season. Harlem Holiday Lights is back for its 31st year with holiday parade that will traverse down 125th Street on Tuesday, November 19 starting at 6pm. This will be the biggest parade yet with 20 lit floats and more than 40 designated watch areas. Along the way, there'll be toy giveaways for children, a canned food drive for those in need, live musical and dance performances and more.

This year's theme focuses on the neighborhood's history of dance and the area's global influence. Sticking with the theme, the grand marshal is Misty Copeland, principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre.

"For more than 30 years, Harlem Holiday Lights has evolved into a community-wide holiday celebration representing the historical and cultural flavors of our neighborhood and draws thousands of visitors from all over the region," Barbara Askins, President and CEO of the 125th St. Business Improvement District, said in a press release. "The parade and our [community] activations are an opportunity to further shine a spotlight on 125th St. and the iconic neighborhood as a growing arts, culture and entertainment destination while also encouraging locals and visitors to support the economic fabric of the corridor, our small businesses."