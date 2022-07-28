New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Immersive Gamebox

  • Things to do
  • Lower East Side
  1. Immersive Gamebox
    Photograph: Courtesy of Immersive Gamebox
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Immersive Gamebox
    Photograph: Courtesy of Immersive Gamebox
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Gaming company Immersive Gamebox has just partnered with Netflix to launch a full-scale, interactive version of Squid Game that New Yorkers can play beginning September 21.

Specifically, the company has opened its first venue in New York (the 13th across the United States and Europe) at 242 Broome Street between Ludlow and Essex Streets, outfitting the space with a multitude of different games for all ages (think a life-size Angry Birds, for example). The company relies on its proprietary motion-sensing technology and touch screens to create all games, none of which require the use of headsets.

The Squid Game offering is set to debut within the venue this fall. 

According to an official press release, "groups of two to six players will navigate challenges inspired by the series, including Red Light Green Light and the 'Squid Game' itself, among others." 

Think of the destination as a happy marriage between the various immersive experiences that have taken over the city in recent years and the escape rooms that some argue actually portended the trend. 

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Address:
242 Broome Street
New York
10002
Contact:
immersivegamebox.com
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.