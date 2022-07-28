Time Out says

Gaming company Immersive Gamebox has just partnered with Netflix to launch a full-scale, interactive version of Squid Game that New Yorkers can play beginning September 21.

Specifically, the company has opened its first venue in New York (the 13th across the United States and Europe) at 242 Broome Street between Ludlow and Essex Streets, outfitting the space with a multitude of different games for all ages (think a life-size Angry Birds, for example). The company relies on its proprietary motion-sensing technology and touch screens to create all games, none of which require the use of headsets.

The Squid Game offering is set to debut within the venue this fall.

According to an official press release, "groups of two to six players will navigate challenges inspired by the series, including Red Light Green Light and the 'Squid Game' itself, among others."

Think of the destination as a happy marriage between the various immersive experiences that have taken over the city in recent years and the escape rooms that some argue actually portended the trend.