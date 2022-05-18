New York
Timeout

Italian Literary Fiction Festival

If you're a big fan of Elena Ferrante, this is your chance to discover more similar authors as the first-ever Italian Literary Fiction Festival is taking place across three different locations in New York from June 6th through June 8th.

The Italian Cultural Institute, the Center for Italian Modern Art (CIMA) and Rizzoli Bookstore will play host to the celebration, which seeks to explore the major trends shaping contemporary Italian fiction.

Expect a variety of special events to take center stage across the various venues, including a roundtable discussion about the promotion of Italian fiction in America moderated by, among other folks, Sarah McNally of beloved McNally Jackson fame.

Read more about the program and browse through the day-by-day schedule of events right here.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan

www.italianmodernart.org/storage/2022/05/Multipli-Forti-Program-June-6-7-8-2022.pdf
