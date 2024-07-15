Disco never dies. Don’t believe us? Just ask Eataly. For their first-ever after-hours party, Eataly is channeling the golden area of '70s and '80s Italian disco by hosting the ItaloDisco Summer Party. On July 18, the Soho location is turning up the vibes with a disco ball and funky tunes inspired by the era. For much-needed dance breaks, multiple vendors inside are offering unlimited sips and bites all night long. So throw on your favorite sequins and your highest platform shoes, the time for dancing is now.



ItaloDisco Summer Party will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 7 to 11pm.