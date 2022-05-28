New York
Kings Theatre Historic Tours

  • Things to do
  • Kings Theatre, Flatbush
Kings Theatre
Photograph: Wendy GeorgeKings Theatre
Kings Theatre, the legendary theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is re-launching historic tours of its opulent space this month. During the 75-minute tour, you'll discover historical and architectural highlights, beginning in the majestic grand lobby from 1929. You'll also be ushered through ornate speakeasy lounges and both levels of the 3,055-seat auditorium and see the baroque stylings of this opulent theatre, the “Queen of Kings”, the Robert Morgan Wonder Organ and gaining insight into the daily workings of the theatre. You can upgrade your experience with two drinks and access to one of the theatre's private speakeasies for a post-tour destination. Built in 1929 as one of the five original Loew’s Wonder Theatres, Kings Theatre was initially a movie palace and live performance venue featuring vaudeville reviews. After closing down in 1979, the theatre sat dormant until undergoing a restoration in 2013 which included the repair of the original lobby furniture. The theatre reopened as Kings Theatre in 2015 with Diana Ross as the debut performance.

Some tours are already sold out, but the theatre will be holding these twice a month through at least May.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
Kings Theatre
1027 Flatbush Ave
Brooklyn
11226
Cross street:
between Duryea Pl and Tilden Ave
Contact:
kingstheatre.com
718-856-2220
Transport:
Subway: Q, 2, 5 to Beverly Rd
Price:
$20 per person

Dates and times

