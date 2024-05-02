Time Out says

Krewe, the luxury sunglasses and eyewear company, is bringing some of its native NOLA vibes to NYC with its second annual Krawfish Boil. On Saturday, May 11, from 2pm to 7pm, the New Orleans-based brand will take over Gansevoort Street outside of their flagship store Maison du Krewe, equipped with a whopping 2,000 pounds of crawfish straight from Louisiana, along with wings from Popeye’s, beer from Abita, ice cream from Van Leeuwen, live music and more surprises. The summery shindig is taking place in support of Memorial Sloan Kettering, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales helping advance the integral work being done for cancer research at MSK. Score an early bird ticket for $75 until May 5; after that, the entry price will raise to $95 until May 10 or $115 at the door on the day of.