New York
We Are Still Here! Lunaapeew/Lenape Celebration Weekend

This celebration the First People of the New York City region includes music and dance performances, craft workshops, panel discussions and more.

A celebration of the First People of the New York City region is coming to the Museum of the City of New York the first weekend of May, in collaboration with the Eenda-Lunaapeewahkiing (Land of the Lunaapeew) Project. On Saturday, May 4, to coincide with the 400th anniversary of Dutch settlers' arrival in NYC in 1624, "We Are Still Here!" pays homage both to the resilience of the Lenape people and to the creativity of Indigenous communities, while honoring their fundamental role in shaping both the city and the country.

The event will invite attendees to experience the diversity of Lunaapeew/Lenape culture through musical and dance performances from We Are Seeds; Lenape language workshops with Kristin Jacobs; interactive craft workshops; and panel discussions led by indigenous speakers and artists. Admission is included with museum entry. 

Christina Izzo

www.mcny.org/lenapeweekend
Free with admission
11am–4pm
